Clip From Ecuador Viral as ‘Killing of Jamal Khashoggi’s Assassin’

The video is CCTV footage from Ecuador and was recorded in January when a former cop was shot to death in public.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
The video is a CCTV footage from Ecuador and was recorded in January.
i

A viral video on social media is being shared with a claim that it shows a shootout in Saudi Arabia which led to the killing of the assassin of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. However, we found that the aforementioned video is a CCTV footage from Ecuador and was recorded in January when a former cop was shot to death in Santiago de Guayaquil.

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated in 2018 at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

Also Read
Cow Dung ‘Chips’ Block Cell Phone Radiation? Experts Say No Chance
Cow Dung ‘Chips’ Block Cell Phone Radiation? Experts Say No Chance

CLAIM

The video is being massively shared on Facebook and Twitter with a claim which reads: “Today, shootout of colonel from Saudi Arabia who was involved in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in #Saudi Consulate in #Turkey.” (sic)

The viral clip shows CCTV footage from a restaurant where two gunmen walk in and open fire at a person.

An archived version of the tweet can be accessed <a href="https://archive.is/gIZVi">here</a>.
An archived version of the tweet can be accessed here.
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)
An archived version of the tweet can be accessed <a href="https://archive.is/KYbfp">here</a>.
An archived version of the tweet can be accessed here.
(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)
An archived link of the video can be accessed <a href="https://archive.st/szad">here</a>.
An archived link of the video can be accessed here.
(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)
Also Read
Old Visuals from Gujarat, Mexico Shared as Hyderabad Rains
Old Visuals from Gujarat, Mexico Shared as Hyderabad Rains

WHAT WE KNOW

We fragmented the video into several keyframes using the Yandex search engine and followed it up with a Yandex reverse image search.

This directed us to several news reports which pointed out that the viral video in question is from Ecuador. According to a report by a website called Viral Tab, “the incident was filmed at an unnamed seafood restaurant in Guayaquil located in the western Ecuadorian province of Guayas when two gunmen shot dead an ex-cop.”

Clip From Ecuador Viral as ‘Killing of Jamal Khashoggi’s Assassin’
(Source: Viral Tab/Screenshot)

A Google keyword search using terms “Top cop shot in Guayaquil Ecuador” helped us find a report in Ecuadorian daily newspaper El Universo describing the incident.

The report stated that 44-year-old Jorge Fernando Lino Macas who was shot dead was a former cop who had a long criminal history. In 2018 he was detained by the Anti-Narcotics unit.

Evidently, a video from Ecuador is being shared on social media with a false claim that it shows the killing of a Saudi Colonel involved in Khashoggi's assassination.

Also Read
‘India Is Doing It’ Video Will Hack Your Phone? It’s a Hoax Msg!
‘India Is Doing It’ Video Will Hack Your Phone? It’s a Hoax Msg!

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!