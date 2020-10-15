Clip From Ecuador Viral as ‘Killing of Jamal Khashoggi’s Assassin’

A viral video on social media is being shared with a claim that it shows a shootout in Saudi Arabia which led to the killing of the assassin of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. However, we found that the aforementioned video is a CCTV footage from Ecuador and was recorded in January when a former cop was shot to death in Santiago de Guayaquil.

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated in 2018 at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.