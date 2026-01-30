Clip Shows Old Pak Man Forcing Teen Christian Girl To Marry? Claim Is False!

What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to a post on X from September 2023 by Lahore police's official X page. This post was a reply to another user who had shared the viral clip.
The original post noted that a man attempted to kill his wife by firing a Kalashnikov during a domestic dispute in Lahore’s Southern Cantonment. It also mentioned that he assaulted his daughter, while police allegedly failed to act despite repeated complaints.
In response to this post, the city's police replied, noting, "A case number 3426/23 has been registered at this incident at Police Station Southern Chhowni, and further investigation of the case is ongoing." (sic.)
The original post was shared by a user whose X bio described them as an “independent journalist.”
We, then, conducted a relevant keyword search in Urdu and found some news reports in Pakistani media.
As per Express PK and Sama TV, man identified as Khurram Shabbir tried to shoot his wife after a domestic argument. Nevertheless, other relatives stepped in and stopped the assault.
The woman subsequently complained, resulting in the police arresting Shabbir in the South Cantonment area in Lahore in September 2023.
Conclusion: The viral claim is false as the video shows a domestic dispute, not a Pakistani Muslim man forcing a young Christian girl to marry him.
