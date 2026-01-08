This Video Doesn’t Show Recent Visuals of China Testing Its Maglev Train

A video of several people recording a superfast train crossing a bridge is being circulated on the internet to claim that it shows recent visuals of China testing its maglev train.
Who shared it?: The official Instagram handle of ETNOW shared the clip with a caption that said, "China has set a new world record in high-speed rail technology after its latest superconducting maglev train reached an astonishing 700 km/h in just two seconds during a test on a 400-metre track, showcasing a major leap in ultra-fast transport that could redefine future travel..."
What's the truth?: The video dates back to November 2024 and shows a maglev train being tested in Japan. This meant that the viral claim was false.
How did we find that out?: Using the help of Google Lens, we conducted a reverse image search and found the same visuals uploaded on an X (formerly Twitter) handle.
The video was uploaded on 25 November 2025 with a caption that said, "Reporter left speechless after witnessing Japan's new $70 million Maglev train in action at 310 mph."
Finding the full version: Next, we performed a Japanese keyword search on YouTube with the words "日本のリニアモーターカー" (Translation: Japanese maglev train).
This directed us to the full version of the viral video uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Nippon Television Railway Department.
It was posted on 9 November 2024 and its title when translated to English said, "[The world of 500 km/h] "Unheard of wind noise" - Nippon Television Railway Club members experience levitation during a test ride of the linear Shinkansen!."
At around the 22:40 timestamp, one can see the same segment playing as the viral video.
Man seen in the viral video: In the YouTube video's description, the man seen laughing after the train crosses was identified as one Daisuke Fujita.
We found his profile uploaded on the official website of Nippon Television.
He had also shared visuals from the same incident on his official Instagram handle named 'fujita.daisuke_ntv' on 16 November 2024.
Conclusion: Evidently, the video is old and is being incorrectly linked to China.
