Old Protest Image Reshared Without Context Amid Anti-CAA Stir

An image of two children holding placards that say ‘Massacre those who insult Islam’ is circulating on social media with a claim that a protest has been organised in Alimuddin Street, Kolkata and that it is ‘an open exhibition of Left-Islamic pact’.

The tweet has been shared by a Twitter user ‘Rishi Bagree’ with his 1,44,300 followers which reads, “This threat to massacre those who insult Islam is being organised from ALIMUDDIN STREET, Kolkata. Open exhibition of Left-Islamic pact on the streets of Kolkata (sic).”