No, This is NOT Former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's Childhood Picture

This same image has gone viral with different false claims.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A photo of a child sitting with his mother is going viral on social media to claim that it shows former Prime Minister Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

An archive can be seen here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This image does not show Dr Kalam or his mother.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a Google reverse image search on this picture and found a Facebook post shared on 3 May 2020.

  • The post, made by Maryala Srinivas, carried the original image, from which the viral image was cropped out.

  • Srinivas had shared the image with a caption stating that it was his family photo, which included him with his mother, father, brother, and sister.

  • In the caption, he clarified that the photo was his family photo and it does not show Dr Kalam or his mother.

  • Srinivas writes, "The cute boy sitting beside my mother holding a cup and smiling nicely is not Abdul Kalam, not Narendra Modi, but my younger brother Sridhar Maryala".

  • He had originally posted this photo on Facebook in 2011.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/screenshot)

This image also went viral in 2023, when users claimed that it showed PM Modi with his mother. You can read our fact-check here.

Conclusion: An unrelated image is going viral to falsely claim that it is Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's childhood picture.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Fact Check   APJ Abdul Kalam   Webqoof 

