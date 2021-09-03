Child Singing in Video Misidentified as Grandson of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi

A video of a child performing is being shared on WhatsApp and Facebook claiming that he is Viraj Joshi, grandson of Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi.

However, we found that it's a false claim. The child seen in the viral video is Siliguri-based Arrya Banik.

Pandit Bhimsen Gururaj Joshi, an Indian vocalist from Karnataka in the Hindustani classical tradition is lauded for his devotional songs or bhajans. He passed away in 2011.