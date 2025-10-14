ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Does This Video Show CJI BR Gavai Dancing to a Bollywood Song? No!

The video has now become a meme template, where users share it to comment on various situations.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
A video of a man dancing to a Bollywood song inside what appears to be a restaurant is going viral on social media platforms with users identifying him as Chief Justice of India BR Gavai.

We received a query about the viral claim on our WhatsApp tipline. Archives of similar claims could be found here, here, and here.

What is the truth?: The claim is false. The video could be traced back to at least May 2025 and has been used on social media platforms as a meme template. Additionally, the man in the video is not the CJI.

How did we find that out?: We performed a round of reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video and found several older versions, which dated back to June and May respectively.

  • The video of the man dancing has consistently been used as a meme template on different social media platforms.

  • One of the posts were shared on 26 May 2025 with a caption that said, "me seeing MI lossssssing #PBKSvsMI (sic)."

Comparing visuals: Team WebQoof compared the man seen in the viral video to a photo of CJI Gavai available on 'Wikimedia Commons'. The comparison clearly showed that the clip did not show the CJI dancing.

Conclusion: It is evident that the viral video did not show CJI BR Gavai dancing to a Bollywood song.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

