Does This Video Show CJI BR Gavai Dancing to a Bollywood Song? No!

What is the truth?: The claim is false. The video could be traced back to at least May 2025 and has been used on social media platforms as a meme template. Additionally, the man in the video is not the CJI.
How did we find that out?: We performed a round of reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video and found several older versions, which dated back to June and May respectively.
The video of the man dancing has consistently been used as a meme template on different social media platforms.
One of the posts were shared on 26 May 2025 with a caption that said, "me seeing MI lossssssing #PBKSvsMI (sic)."
Comparing visuals: Team WebQoof compared the man seen in the viral video to a photo of CJI Gavai available on 'Wikimedia Commons'. The comparison clearly showed that the clip did not show the CJI dancing.
Conclusion: It is evident that the viral video did not show CJI BR Gavai dancing to a Bollywood song.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)