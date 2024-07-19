No, Image Does Not Show Congress MP Apologising to Muslims in Kolhapur

An image showing Congress MP from Maharashtra's Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Shahu Shahaji, holding both of his ears is going viral to claim that his gesture signifies that he is apologising to the women surrounding him.
Who shared this?: Rishi Bagree, an X (formerly Twitter) user who often shares misinformation on social media shared this image to claim that the MP was apologising to the "local minor community for anti-encroachment drives in Vishalgad".
This claim was also shared by another X user, who has also shared mis/disinformation in the past, Mr Sinha. He later deleted his post but the archive can be seen here.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the viral image on Google and this led us to a post on X shared by a user named Anand Dasa.
The caption stated that the women seen in the video were complaining to the Congress MP about a theft of earrings, after which Shahaji touched his own ears.
Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search on Google and came across a YouTube video shared by Mumbai Tak on 16 July.
The video shows the leader interacting with the locals of Gajapur village. After they were attacked by a mob, leading to arson and stone-pelting on 14 July.
In this video, we can clearly hear women at 1:37 timestamp saying, "They entered her house, and then snatched away her earrings from her ears".
To this, Shahaji reacts by touching his ears twice and saying, " Earrings were stolen?" He also communicates this to someone next to him.
Moreover, we did not find any news report about Shahaji apologising to the locals for an anti-encroachment drive.
Conclusion: A false claim alleging Congress MP Chhatrapati Shahu Shahaji apologised to the minorities in Vishalgad for an anti-encroachment drive is going viral online.
