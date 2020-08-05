CCTV Footage From Haryana Viral as Assault on BJP MLA
The victim was not a BJP MLA, but a complainant at the Munak Electricity Department in Karnal.
A CCTV footage of two men being beaten up inside what looks like a government office, has gone viral on social media with the claim that a BJP MLA was assaulted in Haryana.
However, the victim was not a BJP MLA, but a complainant at the Munak Electricity Department in Karnal. The violence was a result of a personal conflict between the assailant and the victim.
CLAIM
The video shows two men being thrashed inside an office by a group of men, who enter mid-discussion. The men also use the chairs to assault the victims.
The video was shared widely with the message, "हरियाणा में BJP MLA की धुलाई।"
(Translation: "BJP MLA thrashed in Haryana.")
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
The viral CCTV footage captured the assault on two men, which was reportedly due to a personal conflict and not politically motivated.
A key-frame analysis on InVid led us to news agency, ANI's article, "Haryana: 3 arrested for creating ruckus at SDO office in Munak" dated 23 July with the still shot of the video.
The article stated that the incident occurred in the chambers of the the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Munak Electricity Department, in the Gagsina village of Karnal district. Three people were arrested after the police identified them on the CCTV footage and a case was registered against them.
The Quint contacted the SHO of Gharaunda Police Station, Inspector Manoj Kumar, who corroborated these details and stated that the three men were charged for assault.
A copy of the FIR was also obtained by The Quint, which states that victims, Joginder Singh and Dhan Singh had gone to visit Munak's SDO, Dharampal to discuss the establishment of electricity poles over their farmlands. The accused persons then entered the office and started beating up the two. The SDO later called up the police to report the assault.
The FIR also states that the assailants threatened the lives of both Joginder and Dhan Singh.
A local reporter also told The Quint that the incident occurred because the assailants believed that Joginder Singh had accused them of stealing electricity from his connection to the SDO.
The incident had actually occurred on 10 July but the video went viral later on 23 July. Since then it was been widely shared with a false narrative.
