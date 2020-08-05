CCTV Footage From Haryana Viral as Assault on BJP MLA

The article stated that the incident occurred in the chambers of the the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Munak Electricity Department, in the Gagsina village of Karnal district. Three people were arrested after the police identified them on the CCTV footage and a case was registered against them.

The Quint contacted the SHO of Gharaunda Police Station, Inspector Manoj Kumar, who corroborated these details and stated that the three men were charged for assault.

A copy of the FIR was also obtained by The Quint, which states that victims, Joginder Singh and Dhan Singh had gone to visit Munak's SDO, Dharampal to discuss the establishment of electricity poles over their farmlands. The accused persons then entered the office and started beating up the two. The SDO later called up the police to report the assault.

The FIR also states that the assailants threatened the lives of both Joginder and Dhan Singh.