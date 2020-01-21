Case of Sexual Harassment From Ambala Shared With Communal Spin

We reached out to Inspector Sunita, SHO, Women Police Station Ambala, who told us that Kumar is accused of sexually harassing three girls, all aged five years.

“The victims have alleged that the accused, Kumar, would flash his private parts at them on their way to school. When one of them complained to her mother, she followed the girls and caught Kumar harassing the girls. It was then that women in the area stripped him and beat him up,” she said.

The police also informed us that an FIR has been registered against Kumar under Section 12 of POCSO Act.

We also came across a news report by The Times Of India, which corroborated these details.