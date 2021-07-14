Unrelated Photos Shared as Cars Melting in Kuwait Due to Heat

A set of photos claiming to show the effect of increasing temperatures has been shared by social media users with a claim that they show the current situation in Kuwait, after the country recorded a high of 59 degree Celcius.

However, we found that the photos were all old and not related to the weather in Kuwait. One of the photos in the collage was from a fire that took place in Arizona, USA in 2018 and others were from different times ranging from 2016-2019. Moreover, the highest recorded temperature on Earth so far is 56.7°C, which was measured on 10 July 1913 at Greenland Ranch, Death Valley, California, USA.

Some of these photos have gone viral before and have been doing the rounds since 2018.