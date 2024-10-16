No, This Video Doesn’t Show Car Burning on Malad East Highway in Mumbai

A video showing a car engulfed in flames is going viral on social media platforms with users claiming that the incident recently happened along a highway in Malad in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
How did we find out?: We used the help of Google reverse search to conduct a reverse image search on the video and found the same visuals on an Instagram handle named 'pratidintime'.
It was uploaded on 13 October with a caption that said, "A driverless car engulfed in flames sped down an elevated road on Ajmer Road towards Sudarshanpura Pulia in Jaipur on Saturday, colliding with a parked bike before crashing into a road divider..."
News reports: A report published in Times of India said that a driverless car was seen engulfed in flames on Ajmer Road towards Sudarshanpura Pulia.
It said that the burning car collided with a parked bike, prompting other motorists to save their vehicles.
The car stopped after it hit a road divider. The report further said that no one was injured during the incident.
Rajasthan Tak, too, shared visuals from the incident on their official YouTube channel on 12 October.
Its title when translated to English said, "Jaipur: Public kept running ahead and 'Burning Car' kept running behind. Video Viral."
Geolocating the place: On going through Rajasthan Tak's video report, we found names of several shops like "Shagun Sweets" and "Lavanya in the background.
Taking these as hint, we searched for the first shop on Google Maps. Using the help of 'street view', we found visuals that appeared similar to the video report.
Comparing visuals: Team WebQoof compared keyframes from the video report to the visuals available on Google Maps and found that the incident was indeed from Rajasthan.
Conclusion: This video is from Rajasthan and not Maharashtra as claimed in the viral post.
