FIT WebQoof: Can Having Millets Prevent You From Getting COVID-19?

Immunity has been the buzz word ever since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Several agencies, including Ayush Ministry, have recommended many immunity-boosting food items. We have previously busted myths about food and immunity. A forwarded message has been taking advantage of the situation and is going viral on social media with the claim that “eating millets can prevent you from getting coronavirus”. The message that is originally in Marathi goes on to say that “even if one gets the virus, the heat from millets will create antibodies that will destroy the virus”.

However, we reached out to a doctor and scientists at the Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) who told The Quint that although millets help in improving one’s immunity, it will not protect you from coronavirus.