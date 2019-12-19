CAA Protests: Class 12 Student Misidentified as Jamia’s Ayesha

According to the article, Rahul Gandhi, before delivering a speech at the inauguration of a science lab in a Kerala’s Wayanad school, asked if somebody among the students was willing to translate his English speech to Malayalam.

17-year-old Safa Sebin, seen in the image, volunteered to translate his speech on the importance of science. The article had clearly identified her as Safa Sebin and not Ayesha Renna.

“Safa Sebin didn’t falter at any point of her translation. The 17 year old was actually the hero of the day. Amid thunderous applauds, she was again congratulated by Rahul Gandhi,” the article added.