CAA Protests: 2017 Video From Gujarat Shared, Mocked as ‘Peaceful’
CLAIM
As the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests grip the nation, a video showing a man throwing stones at a bus has now surfaced on social media.
Film Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared the video giving it a communal colour and claimed that the video is from ‘University of Nizam-e-Mustafa.’
The archived version of the tweet can be viewed here.
The video is being shared on YouTube and Facebook as well with the claim: ‘देश को आगे ले जाते हुए शांतिप्रिय समुदाय के भोसड़ी वाले चचा’ (Translated: Uncle from peaceful community taking the country ahead)
The Quint received a query on the claim made in the video via its WhatsApp helpline.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The claim along with the video is false.
Firstly, the video that is being shared is a clipped version of a longer video which shows a group of people attacking the bus. While in the viral video, only one person can be seen throwing stones at the bus and giving it a communal narrative.
Secondly, the incident is from Udhna in Gujarat wherein a group of people pelted stones at the bus because the bus driver had hit a pedestrian in January 2017.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We reverse-searched the video frames on Yandex and found a YouTube video uploaded by News24india India on 28 January 2017.
The YouTube video is a longer version of the one that is doing the rounds on social media. In the 01:29 minute video, it can be seen that it was not one man but several people pelting stones at the bus.
The description along with the video, when translated in English, reads: ‘An accident occurred on the Satyanagar BRTS road in Udhna, Surat, where a bus driver hit a man. He suffered severe injuries and was taken to the hospital. The accident caused a lot of fervour amongst people. The crowd pelted stones at the bus.’
Consequently, we searched on Google using keywords ‘udhna bus accident’ and found a news report by Gujarati newspaper Divya Bhaskar dated 28 January 2017.
The article had the longer version of the viral video and mentioned that a bus driver hit a pedestrian in Udhna, who was severely injured and was taken to Surat New Civil Hospital for treatment. The accident resulted in a massive outrage among people wherein they threw stones at the bus and driver, Divya Bhaskar reported.
The driver fled the scene after being thrashed by people. The police reached the spot and tried to calm the mob down.
Thus, an old and unrelated incident was passed off in context to the ongoing anti-CAA protests with a false communal narrative.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)