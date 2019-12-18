CAA Protests: 2017 Video From Gujarat Shared, Mocked as ‘Peaceful’

The YouTube video is a longer version of the one that is doing the rounds on social media. In the 01:29 minute video, it can be seen that it was not one man but several people pelting stones at the bus.

The description along with the video, when translated in English, reads: ‘An accident occurred on the Satyanagar BRTS road in Udhna, Surat, where a bus driver hit a man. He suffered severe injuries and was taken to the hospital. The accident caused a lot of fervour amongst people. The crowd pelted stones at the bus.’

Consequently, we searched on Google using keywords ‘udhna bus accident’ and found a news report by Gujarati newspaper Divya Bhaskar dated 28 January 2017.