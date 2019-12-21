50 Fake Journos Arrested in K’taka? No, BJP Secy Shared Fake News

The Quint could confirm that the claim is absolutely misleading. We reached out to Mangaluru police officials who told us that eight Malayali media persons were detained by the police. They also informed us that the reason behind the detention of the journalists was that they were not carrying accreditation cards.

We could independently verify that the journalists who had come to Karnataka were detained where they were covering the post-mortem of the two protesters who died in the Mangaluru police firing.

Speaking to AsiaNet News, one of the detained journalist Mujeeb Rahman said, “Kannada journalists were quoting Mangalore Police. We think Mangalore Police fabricated this story and fed it to the media.”

The two protesters were killed in police firing during protests in Karnataka. The victims, Jaleel (49) and Nauseen (23) had suffered bullet injuries when the police opened fire to quell the violent protests against recent amendment in Citizenship Act.

According to a report by The News Minute, “The media persons from four prominent Malayalam news outlets — Asianet News, News 18, MediaOne and TwentyFour News — were taken to the Karnataka-Kerala border and handed over to the Kerala police.