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Does This Video Show a Demolition Drive in West Bengal? No, It's From Bangladesh

The viral video was uploaded by several Bangladesh-based news outlets, confirming that the incident is from Jessore.

Sakshat Chandok
Published
WebQoof
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A video has been doing the rounds on social media showing hijab-clad women emotionally distressed amid a demolition drive with a claim that the incident took place in West Bengal.

What did the post say?: An X (formerly Twitter) user with the username '@No__negativtyxd' shared the video with the caption "Buldozer is here in West Bengal. What a dream come true moment (sic)".

The video has garnered over 2.3 lakh views after it was posted on 15 May. You can view other archives of similar claims here, here, and here.

What are the facts?: While there have been cases of bulldozers being used in several parts of West Bengal's Kolkata over the last few days, the video in question is actually from Bangladesh's Jessore and not West Bengal. This made the viral claim misleading.

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How did we find out the truth?: On running a reverse image search of the video's keyframes via Google Lens, we came upon an Instagram page that had posted the same visuals on 10 May.

  • It was shared with the caption: "কান্নায় ভেঙে পড়লেন বাড়ির মালিকরা, যশোরে ২৬ অবৈধ স্থাপনা উচ্ছেদ" (Translation: Homeowners break down in tears as 26 illegal structures are demolished in Jessore).

  • Upon searching the caption of that post on Google, we found the longer version of the video uploaded on Facebook by DBC News, a Bangladesh-based news outlet, on 10 May with the same caption.

  • The same video was shared by other Bangladesh-based news outlets, including Bangladesh Somoy and Dhaka Watch 24, stating that the demolition drive took place in Bangladesh's Jessore.

Conclusion: The viral video is from Bangladesh's Jessore and not from West Bengal.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Bangladesh   West Bengal   Demolition Drive 

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