Does This Photo Show Lord Vishnu’s Statue Being Demolished in Bangladesh? No!

The statue was demolished along the Thailand-Cambodia border.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
An image showing a bulldozer demolishing a statue of Lord Vishnu is going viral on social media platforms with users claiming it to be a recent incident from Bangladesh.

A Facebook user shared the photo with a caption in Malayalam that loosely translated to, "The scenes in Bangladesh are frightening."

(More archives of similar such claims could be viewed here and here.)

What's the truth?: The claim is misleading. The image actually shows a Lord Vishnu statue that was demolished along the border of Thailand and Cambodia.

How did we find out?: A simple Google Lens search directed us to a news report published by NDTV that carried the same image.

  • It said that Cambodian officials have accused Thailand of demolishing a statue of Lord Vishnu in a disputed border area.

  • The report carried a statement from Preah Vihear's spokesperson Lim Chanpanha, who said that the statue was located inside the Cambodian territory in the An Ses area.

MEA's statement on the incident: The official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, issued a statement on the demolition of the Hindu deity statue.

  • The post shared on 24 December said, "Notwithstanding territorial claims, such disrespectful acts hurt the sentiments of followers around the world and should not take place."

  • It further both sides to engage in dialogue and diplomacy to resume peace.

What did Bangkok say?: As per a report published in The Week, the Thai authorities stated that the demolished structure was not a "registered religious site".

  • The Thai-Cambodian border press centre, in a statement, claimed that their actions were not intended to disrespect any sacred entities but were solely for the "purpose of area management and security".

Conclusion: It is evident that the image of a bulldozer demolishing a statue of Lord Vishnu is being incorrectly linked to Bangladesh.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Bangladesh   Thailand   Webqoof 

