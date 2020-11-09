BSF Personnel’s Bus Accident in Bihar Shared with a False Claim

Viral images of an overturned bus, surrounded by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, are doing the rounds on social media with a claim that the bus ferrying BSF officers met with an accident in Bihar and nine personnel lost their lives.

We, at The Quint, found that while a bus with BSF personnel did overturn near the Muzzaffarpur-Darbhanga border in Bihar on 4 November, none of the personnel had lost their lives in the accident.