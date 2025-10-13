Has BSEB Announced Postponement of 2025 Stet Exams? No, Claim Is False!

A notification announcing the postponement of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) to November is going viral on social media platforms ahead of state assembly elections.

A Facebook handle shared the image with a caption that said, "BSEB STET 2025 Exam Postponed Notice. Exams will be conducted on 24 November. Admit card will be issued from 21 November (sic)."