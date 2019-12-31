‘Blind’ Singers’ Video Sees Million Views, But the Claim Is Fake
CLAIM
A video which shows a trio singing has been widely shared on Facebook with the claim that the three musicians are blind.
The message, which has been copy-pasted by multiple users reads, “All three are blind. Enjoy their sweet voice. They sing like Asha & Rafi without any powerful music!! Pass on this video to all music loving persons.”
The aforementioned video has garnered over 2,30,000 shares and 1,12,000 reactions. And this isn’t the first time this video has been circulated, it was shared in 2017 previously.
TRUE OF FALSE?
The claim that the three singers are blind is false. The Quint got in touch with Aabhas Joshi, who features in the video, and he confirmed to that the video was shot in their studio in Mumbai and was uploaded way back in 2015. He also added that none of them are blind and that even they have never been able to find the source of this rumour.
WHAT WE FOUND
We conducted a reverse image search on one of the key-frames of the video to identify the three singers featured. We then came across a video uploaded on ‘Downvids.net’ which identified the three singers as – Aabhas Joshi, Priyani Vani and Shreyas Joshi.
Subsequently, we searched for Aabhas Joshi’s profile on Facebook and got in touch with him. Joshi told us that the other two in the video are his brother Shreyas Joshi and his friend Priyani.
“Unfortunately we could never find the actual source of this rumour as it started from WhatsApp. By God’s Grace we all have a good eyesight and we can see everything clearly,” Joshi added.
