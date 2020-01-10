BJP-RSS Pro-CAA Bike Rally Attacked in Kerala? No, Video Is Old
CLAIM
As protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) continue unabated, a video is being shared on social media with a claim that a pro-CAA bike rally organised by BJP and RSS in Kerala was attacked by “communists”.
The video is also being widely circulated on Facebook with similar claims.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The video is old and is being shared with a misleading claim.
As shown by Alt News, the video is from January 2019, when a swarm of people attacked a rally organised by those opposing the entry of two women of menstrual age into the Sabarimala temple.
The rally was organised by pro-Hindutva outfits, including the Sabarimala Karma Samithi.
WHAT WE FOUND
On conducting a reverse image search, we found similar videos on YouTube which were uploaded in January 2019.
Taking cues from there, we carried out a keyword search using the terms, ‘BJP bike rally attacked in Kerala’. We then came across several reports by media outlets including Times Of India and Livemint.
According to Livemint, “Violent protests erupted in Kerala on 3 January 2019, with people pelting stones and blocking vehicles following the entry of two women of menstrual age into the Sabarimala temple.”
Hence, an old and unrelated video is being circulated on social media to discredit protests against the amended citizenship law.
