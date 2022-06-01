Fact-Check: Image of BJP MLA With Placard Saying 'Go Back Modi' is Edited

An image of Vanathi Srinivasan, the national president of the women's wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party and a member of Tamil Nadu's Legislative Assembly, holding a placard saying 'Go Back, Modi' is being shared massively on social media.

The image is being shared in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the state, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation for various developmental projects.

However, we found that the image is old and has been morphed to alter the text visible on the placard.