BJP Leader’s Son Created Ruckus on Dance India Dance? It’s a Prank
A prank on a dance show is being shared out of context as a BJP leader’s son creating ruckus on being rejected.
A prank on Zee TV’s reality show, Dance India Dance, is being shared out of context with the false claim that a BJP leader’s son created ruckus after getting rejected.
The viral clip is a shorter version of the original video and does not show the part where the producers reveal that it was a prank on the judge, Punit Pathak.
CLAIM
Several users have shared the video with the claim, “A BJP top leader's son auditioning for Dance India Dance (Noida edition) created a disgusting & shameless scene along with his father & other goons. Welcome to "REAL" India ! Jai Ho. (sic)“
The contestant says that his father is a builder in Noida and threatens the judges of severe consequences if they don’t select him.
The video uploaded by user Casper Tariang was viewed over 33,000 times.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
The incident is from the fifth season of the reality dance competition show, Dance India Dance (DID), aired in 2015, when the producers along with judges, Mudassar Khan and Gaiti Siddiqui, had played a prank on Pathak.
A keyword search led us to the first episode of season five on DID, aired on 27 June 2015.
The ‘drama’ begins at time stamp 40:00, when the contestant states that his father is a builder in Noida, and has several contacts to ensure his win.
Five minutes into the prank, the drama escalates, with Pathak getting up on stage.
The music then changes at time stamp 46:20 and it’s revealed that this was indeed a prank on one of the judges and the contestant and “his father” were only acting.
We also found the full video on a Facebook page, which shows the revelation of the prank.
Evidently, the video has been cut short and shared with incomplete information to suggest that the son of BJP leader had created a ruckus on the show.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.