No, BJP Leader Inayat Hussain Wasn’t Assaulted for Supporting CAA

A video showing a man blackening the face of another man and beating him up with slippers is being widely circulated on social media with a claim that people need freedom from Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders.

The Hindi caption reads, “CAA NRC NPR का खुला समर्थन करने की वजह से इंदौर में भाजपा नेता तथा हज कमेटी के पूर्व चेयरमैन इनायत हुसैन के चेहरे पर पोती गई स्याही, चप्पलों से हुई पिटाई | ऐसे गय्यूर मुसलमानों को बहुत बधाई |”

[Translation: Indore BJP leader and former chairman of Haj Committee Inayat Hussain’s face was smeared with ink and he was beaten with slippers for supporting CAA. Congratulations to such Muslims.]