No, BJP Leader Inayat Hussain Wasn’t Assaulted for Supporting CAA
CLAIM
A video showing a man blackening the face of another man and beating him up with slippers is being widely circulated on social media with a claim that people need freedom from Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders.
The Hindi caption reads, “CAA NRC NPR का खुला समर्थन करने की वजह से इंदौर में भाजपा नेता तथा हज कमेटी के पूर्व चेयरमैन इनायत हुसैन के चेहरे पर पोती गई स्याही, चप्पलों से हुई पिटाई | ऐसे गय्यूर मुसलमानों को बहुत बधाई |”
[Translation: Indore BJP leader and former chairman of Haj Committee Inayat Hussain’s face was smeared with ink and he was beaten with slippers for supporting CAA. Congratulations to such Muslims.]
The same video has been shared by multiple other people with the same claim.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The claim with which the video is being circulated is false. Firstly, it is from Rajasthan and had earlier gone viral in 2018, and it purportedly shows the assault on the secretary of the Khadimo Institute Anjuman Shaikhzadgan.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On fragmenting the video into several keyframes and then conducting a reverse search we came across a news report by News Nation from March 2018, which had reported on the incident.
As per this report, the man who smeared ink on the face of the secretary was identified as Sheikh Bunty.
We also found an article on the same on News18 Rajasthan.
