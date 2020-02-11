How the BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya Weaponsies Misinformation

On 15 January, Amit Malviya, national in charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) IT cell, shared a video of a random group of persons insinuating that the women of Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh are protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) for money.

His allegation was found baseless by a collaborative Alt News-Newslaundry investigation. But this hardly discouraged Malviya.