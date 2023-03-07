One Held for Sharing 'Fake' Videos of Attack on Migrant Workers in Tamil Nadu

How did this start?: A video of a man selectively abusing and assaulting Hindi-speaking migrant labourers on a train went viral on social media, accusing them "of depriving the locals of job opportunities," reported The Indian Express.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) traced the accused, identified as 38-year-old P Magimaidas from Villupuram, Tamil Nadu.

The report added that Magimaidas acted in this manner after a migrant worker stepped on his feet in a crowded train.

He was subsequently charged with sections 153(A) (promoting enmity), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 294(B) (using abusive language) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

This incident sparked rumours of migrant workers – especially from Bihar – being in danger in Tamil Nadu.

What action has been taken so far?: The Tamil Nadu Police charged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Prashant Umrao, an editor of Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar and Patna-based journalist Mohammed Tanvir for "spreading enmity," reported NDTV.