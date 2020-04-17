Bihar Confirms Chicken as COVID Source? Fake Clipping Goes Viral
CLAIM
A newspaper clipping that is being circulated on WhatsApp claims that Bihar’s Health Department has confirmed that poultry chicken is the source of coronavirus. The headline in Hindi reads, “बिहार सवास्थ विभाग ने पोल्ट्री मुर्गी को पुनः जांच कर कोरोना वायरस पुष्टि की है |” [Translation: Bihar’s Health Department has confirmed that poultry chicken is the source of coronavirus.]
On the masthead of the newspaper clipping, “Dainik Jagran” can be seen which hints towards the fact that the news piece appeared in the national daily on 12 April, as the dateline mentions.
TRUE OR FALSE?
However, there is no truth to the newspaper clipping. Firstly, the clipping itself is fake and has possibly been created using an online tool. Secondly, the Bihar Health Department has confirmed that no such observation has been made.
WHAT’S THE TRUTH?
On observing the newspaper clipping that is in circulation on WhatsApp we noticed that the newspaper design of the clipping is nowhere similar to that of Dainik Jagran.
If you notice the masthead and the dateline, you can notice the stark difference.
We also went through Dainik Jagran’s e-paper published on 12 April, but couldn't find any such news report. Further, the Bihar Health Department also took to Facebook to clarify that no such observation has been made.
The Quint has earlier debunked many such viral claims where fake newspaper clips have been shared to spread mis/disinformation.
