Boy From Bihar Didn't 'Hack' Google; Misleading Claims Go Viral

A social media post has gone viral claiming that a boy from Bihar called Ritu Raj Chowdhury had "hacked Google for 51 seconds" and was offered a job at the multinational company.

The claim goes on to say that the boy was offered a Rs 3.66 crore package and the government of India made a passport for him in two hours.

However, we found that the claims were not true. We found news reports talking about how Chowdhury reported a potential bug that he found in Google.