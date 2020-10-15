Woman With Azad Misidentified as Hathras’ Alleged ‘Naxal Bhabhi’

An image of Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad standing with a woman is being circulated on social media with several users identifying this woman as the alleged ‘Naxal Bhabhi’ or Dr Rajkumari Bansal from Hathras.

Dr Bansal, a resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, is being accused of having Naxal links and pretending to be the sister-in-law of the Hathras victim.

However, we at The Quint found that the aforementioned woman is a popular social media user from Bihar, Kiran Yadav, who claims to be a social worker.