‘Beware of Rumours’: PM’s Warning Against COVID-19 Misinformation

In his appeal, the Prime Minister emphasised the need to consume information only from verified and authorised sources and advised people against self-medication.

The warning comes as misinformation around the virus has flooded social media platforms and is keeping fact-checkers on their toes.

Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown which will come into force from midnight, Tuesday. Modi urged people to stay put where they are. “If India fails to observe the lockdown for 21 days, the country will be set back by 21 years,” he said.