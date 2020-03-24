‘Beware of Rumours’: PM’s Warning Against COVID-19 Misinformation
In his address to the nation on coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, 24 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to beware of fake news and rumours being spread around the virus outbreak.
In his appeal, the Prime Minister emphasised the need to consume information only from verified and authorised sources and advised people against self-medication.
The warning comes as misinformation around the virus has flooded social media platforms and is keeping fact-checkers on their toes.
Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown which will come into force from midnight, Tuesday. Modi urged people to stay put where they are. “If India fails to observe the lockdown for 21 days, the country will be set back by 21 years,” he said.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)