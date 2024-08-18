Video From Hathras Stampede Falsely Shared as 'Hindus Killed in Bangladesh'

[TRIGGER WARNING: VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED]
A video showing several dead bodies on the ground is going viral on social media to claim that it shows Hindus killed by Muslims in Bangladesh.
(We have refrained from adding the visuals due to their violent nature.)
What's the truth?: This video is unrelated to Bangladesh and shows deaths that happened during a stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video along with some keywords on Google and this led us to a YouTube video shared on 3 July 2024.
The title stated that the video is from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras stampede.
Taking a cue, we looked for reports about the incident which happened on 2 July 2024, this also predates the violent protests of Bangladesh.
We came across reports by News18 and India Today about the incident which carried images that matched the viral video.
This incident of stampede killed 122 people who attended an event organised by 'Bhole Baba'.
The caption of these images stated that it shows a scene from outside Trauma Centre, Sikandra Rao in Hathras.
We found the same individuals in these visuals.
Conclusion: An old video from Hathras showing several dead bodies is going viral to falsely claim that it shows Hindus killed by Muslims in Bangladesh.
