Bangladeshi Women Falsely Identified as Hindu Freedom Fighters

A set of two images of four women carrying rifles on a jeep is being shared with a false claim that it shows ‘female freedom fighters’ from the 1971 Liberation Movement. The claim goes on to state that when the black and white image was taken the females were Hindu, but they had been converted to Islam by the time the coloured image was taken.

However, we found out that while the first image was taken in 1961, the other was a recreation of the same in 2017. The image was shared on social media by Renan Ahmed, the grandson of one of the depicted women, who told The Quint that the women were neither freedom fighters, nor Hindus.