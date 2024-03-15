Video of Woman Being Surrounded by Men on Bangladesh's Beach Viral as From India

A video showing a woman sitting on a beach while being surrounded several men is going viral on social media with the claim that it is from India.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and came across an old video on Facebook.
This was shared by AsoOmii Jay, an entrepreneur from Canada on 11 March 2019.
The caption stated that this video was from Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
We found the same video on her Instagram as well.
We also reached out to Jay who confirmed to us that this video is not from India but from Bangladesh.
She had also shared a story in 2021 about this incident clarifying that she was visited Bangladesh for humanitarian work with Rohingya refugees in 2019.
"I went to a local beach with another worker to sit. I was surrounded by a lot of local people. They asked to take photos with me and were amazed to see a foreigner in a local beach and not a resort," she added in her story.
Conclusion: An old video of a woman on a beach surrounded by several people is from Bangladesh and not India, as claimed.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)