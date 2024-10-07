Clipped Video of Bangladeshi Activist's Speech Goes Viral With Communal Claim

What is he saying?: The man in the video is speaking in Bengali and say, "I want to warn if we have to go to the streets for their trial, we will again protest on the streets. They are still plotting, I don't know if you are aware. Sometimes in the name of Hindus, sometimes in the name of minorities, sometimes in the name of Chittagong Press Club and so called journalists. I want to warn them, do not delay and give excuses. Fold your tail and run from the country immediately. Your fathers have left, your brothers have left, Sheikh Hasina has left. Don't mess around, I warn you. I am giving you one week ultimatum. One week of ultimatum and then we will deal with you guys. As long as we are alive we will deal with you."