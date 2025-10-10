Unrelated Video Passed off as Road Collapsing in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex

A video of a huge portion of a road caving in is being circulated on social media platforms with a claim that it shows a recent incident from Bandra Kurla Complex in Maharashtra's Mumbai.
An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the clip with a caption that said, "Road collapse near Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai."
How did we find that out?: Using the help of Google Lens, we conducted a reverse image search and found the same visuals uploaded in a report published by The Indian Express.
It mentioned that a huge section of a road outside a hospital collapsed, which created a sinkhole that swallowed cars and other things.
The report quoted Bangkok Post, which said that the sinkhole was about 30 by 30 metres wide. While three vehicles were damaged, but, no injuries were reported.
Other sources: The official YouTube channel of Associated Press, too, shared a video report talking about the incident in Bangkok.
It was posted on 24 September with a title saying, "Giant sinkhole opens up in Bangkok street."
Conclusion: It is evident that the video is from Bangkok, Thailand, and has no connection with Mumbai.
