ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Unrelated Video Passed off as Road Collapsing in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex

The visuals are actually from Bangkok, Thailand.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video of a huge portion of a road caving in is being circulated on social media platforms with a claim that it shows a recent incident from Bandra Kurla Complex in Maharashtra's Mumbai.

  • An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the clip with a caption that said, "Road collapse near Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai."

(Archives of similar such posts could be accessed here, here, and here.)

Is this claim true?: NO. The viral video actually shows a road recently collapsing in Thailand's Bangkok. It has no connection to Maharashtra.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find that out?: Using the help of Google Lens, we conducted a reverse image search and found the same visuals uploaded in a report published by The Indian Express.

  • It mentioned that a huge section of a road outside a hospital collapsed, which created a sinkhole that swallowed cars and other things.

  • The report quoted Bangkok Post, which said that the sinkhole was about 30 by 30 metres wide. While three vehicles were damaged, but, no injuries were reported.

Other sources: The official YouTube channel of Associated Press, too, shared a video report talking about the incident in Bangkok.

  • It was posted on 24 September with a title saying, "Giant sinkhole opens up in Bangkok street."

Conclusion: It is evident that the video is from Bangkok, Thailand, and has no connection with Mumbai.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Mumbai   Thailand   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Monthly
6-Monthly
Annual
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×