No, These Are Not Bajrang Dal Members Protesting Against Farm Laws

A video showing people carrying saffron flags and raising slogans against the BJP-led NDA government is being shared to claim that they are members of the Bajrang Dal – a youth wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) – supporting the ongoing farmers’ protest.

However, The Quint found that the said video is from Maharashtra’s Hingoli district, where Shiv Sena workers led by party MLA Santosh Bangur, organised protests against the hike in fuel prices.