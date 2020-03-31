COVID-19: Old Report Shared as Azim Premji Donating 50,000 Cr

Amid the rising tensions over the novel coronavirus, a message is being circulated widely on social media claiming that Indian business tycoon and chairman of Wipro, Azim Premji, has donated Rs 50,000 crores to fight COVID-19.

This comes at a time when COVID-19 has claimed 32 lives and has infected over 1,200 people in India.

A Twitter user named Ashok Swain shared a news report by NDTV that claimed Azim Premji donated Rs 50,000 crores and further wrote, “Why not 'Hindu' billionaires like Ambani and Adani?”