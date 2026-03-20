Fact-Check: AI Visuals Passed Off as Iran's Attack on Indian Oil Tanker

What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them. However, we did not find any credible sources to prove the validity of the claim.
We then ran a relevant keyword search and found several reports about diplomatic talks between India and Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz.
The BBC reported that India has used diplomatic channels with Iran to secure limited safe passage for some of its oil and gas tankers through the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing conflict, helping ease immediate energy concerns.
However, the route remains highly volatile, with most shipping disrupted due to attacks.
Additionally, 'Mayuree Naree,' a Thailand carrier which was India-bound was struck in the volatile region, reported the Hindustan Times.
Irregularities in the video: Team WebQoof closely examined the video and noted a few anomalies such as distorted body parts of the few people visible in the viral clip.
Here is a close-up of the frame.
(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)
This led us to run the video AI-detection tool Hive Moderation, which revealed that the video was created using AI.
Here are the results by Hive Moderation.
(Source: Hive Moderation)
PIB clarification: Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-check unit also debunked this viral clip and noted that it had been created using "AI technology."
Conclusion: The viral clip has been created using AI and is not a real visual, as claimed.
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