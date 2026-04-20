2004 Video of Astronaut Performing Bihu Shared as a Recent Clip

A video has been making the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows astronaut Michael Fincke performing Bihu at the International Space Station.
It was shared by Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma.
How did we find out the truth?: We conducted a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens. This led us to a couple of old news reports from 2019 sharing the same video.
We found an X post shared by Anupam Bordoloi, the senior editor at Turkish Radio and Television World (TRT), a Turkish public broadcaster sharing, the same video with the caption 'What's #RongaliBihu without song and dance. Here's #NASA astronaut Mike Fincke performing Bihu aboard the International Space Station in 2004.'
Times Now reported on 15 April 2019 that a NASA astronaut was performing Bihu in space, wearing a traditional 'gamosha'. They mentioned that the video is from 2004.
India Today also reported on the same, mentioning that the video is from 2004.
Conclusion: The video of astronaut Mike Fincke performing Bihu, which is claimed to be recent, is actually from 2004.
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