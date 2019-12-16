Images of Detention Camps in US, La Romana Shared as Assam Camps
The final list of the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC), which aims to identify legal residents and weed out illegal immigrants, was published on 31 August. The list excluded more than 19 lakh people who will now have to claim their citizenship at the Foreign Tribunals.
CLAIM
A bunch of pictures are now doing the rounds on Facebook with a claim that they show the detention camps in Assam in which the illegal migrants will be kept.
The images show a cramped area in which people are living. The text alongside the pictures claims to show the reality of detention camps in Assam and goes on to say that the citizens who haven’t been able to prove their citizenship would be kept in these camps along with prisoners.
TRUE OR FALSE?
False.
The images circulating online are not of a detention camp in Assam. In fact, they are not even from India. The image on the left is of a detention camp in Texas in United States, and the image on the right shows a stock image of a detention camp in La Romana.
IMAGE 1
On conducting a reverse image search on the image, we came across a report published in Weather Internal on 20 August, 2019 headlined ‘REPORT: Why US won’t provide flu vaccines to migrant families at border detention camps’.
From this report we were directed to another report which was published in CNBC and which hosted the same image with a caption, “In this handout photo provided by the Office of Inspector General, overcrowding of families is observed by OIG at US Border Patrol McAllen Station on 10 June, 2019 in McAllen, Texas.”
According to the article, the US had decided not to vaccinate migrant families ahead of the flu season.
IMAGE 2
The second image is also not from a detention camp in Assam.
According to an article in Eltiempo, a daily in Colombia, the image is a stock image which shows ‘Prisoners in preventive La Romana’.
While the article was published in 2019, we could trace the image back to 2018.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)