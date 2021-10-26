How Boat Clinics Helped in Vaccinating People on River Islands in Assam

The sight of a 'Boat Clinic' arriving with a team of doctors and nurses is a moment that the people living in Kachumara village in Assam's Barpeta district wait for.

Situated along the banks of the Brahmaputra, Kachumara village is a river island with no proper healthcare facilities.

The 2011 Census Data states that Kachumara village has a population of ~6865. The village is cut off from the mainland and Boat Clinics have been the only option for medical help, and now COVID care and vaccination.