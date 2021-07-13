Artistic Banyan Tree Sculpture in Karnataka Shared as One in UP Temple
The artistic banyan tree sculpture is in the Utsav Rock Garden in Karnataka, not Uttar Pradesh.
A photo shared along with the claim that a sculpture carved in stone is in Naga Vasuki temple in (Prayag) Prayagraj, formerly known as Allahabad, has gone massively viral on the internet.
However, we found that the artistic banyan tree is in the Utsav Rock Garden in Karnataka's Haveri district.
CLAIM
The claim on the image reads: "This is not a tree. It is carved in stone. No one knows who is the sculptor. This is in Naga Vasuki temple, Prayag. We always feel proud about Taj Mahal, ignoring vast cultural heritage which remained unnoticed even today."
WHAT WE FOUND
Upon scrutinising the comments of a Twitter user, we found one reply that mentioned that the photo is from Karnataka.
Taking cue from there, we conducted a reverse image search on Google along with 'Karnataka' as the keyword and we found the same image on a page called 'where is this.'
It said that the lady statue is at Utsav Rock Garden, Indoor and Outdoor Sculpture Museum in Karnataka.
We then looked for the image on the official website of Utsav Rock Garden and found the revamped version of the sculpture in the album 'artistic banyan tree'.
We also made a comparison between the two images and found several similarities.
Clearly, photo of the sculpture in Utsav Rock Garden was falsely claimed to be in Naga Vasuki temple, Prayagraj.
