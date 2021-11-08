Video of Arrest in Greater Noida Falsely Linked to Azamgarh's Durga Puja Case

A video from Greater Noida is being shared with a false claim that it shows Azamgarh police arresting a man who brandished a gun at a Durga Puja pandal threatening to remove it.

The claim goes on to credit Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the successful arrest of the man and identifies him as one Adil aka Ansar Ahmad.

However, we found that this video shows the Greater Noida police arresting members of an interstate gang after a shootout in the area and none of those arrested were identified as 'Ansar Ahmad'.

However, it is true that the Azamgarh police had arrested one Ansar Ahmad aka Mintu on 14 October for waving an illegal gun at a Durga Puja pandal.