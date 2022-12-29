No, Messi Isn't Going to be Featured on Argentina’s 1000 Pesos Banknote
The central bank of Argentina has neither made any such announcement, nor does its website show any such photo.
A viral image showing footballer Lionel Messi on an Argentinian banknote worth 1000 pesos is being shared on social media.
The claim: The image is being shared to claim that Argentina's central bank – the Banco Central de la República Argentina (BCRA) – is considering putting Messi's likeness on its 1000 pesos banknote after Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
How did we find out?: We looked for news reports on whether the BCRA had used Messi's image for the 1000 pesos banknote.
This led us to a report on Sportstar which mentioned that the country's Central Bank had "jokingly" discussed putting Messi on its currency.
Next, we looked for announcements on the BCRA's website, where we saw a notice dated 23 May 2022, about historical figures being represented on new Argentinian banknotes.
(Note: Swipe right to view all new Argentinian banknotes.)
The new 100 and 200 pesos banknotes.
(Source: BCRA/Screenshot)
The new 500 and 1000 pesos banknotes)
(Source: BCRA/Screenshot)
We saw that the newest version of the 1000 pesos banknote features José de San Martín, Argentina's "Father of the Nation and the Liberator," who led the struggle of Argentina, Chile, and Peru's independence.
Other legal tender: We looked for photos of other legal tender in Argentina, which led us to pictures of more Argentinian banknotes.
According to the BCRA's website, the central bank had launched notes featuring Argentina's wildlife in July 2016, with banknotes showing various birds and animals.
(Note: Swipe right to view both images.)
Argentinian banknotes for 1000, 500 and 200 pesos.
(Source: BCRA/Screenshot)
Argentinian banknotes for 100, 50 and 20 pesos.
(Source: BCRA/Screenshot)
Among these was the 1000 pesos banknote, which features the Rufous hornero, the country's national bird.
Bank officials rubbish claim: Speaking to news agency AFP, BCRA's senior communications manager said that the bank "has no plans to have Messi's image on banknotes."
Commemorative FIFA coin: The Banco Central de la República Argentina issued commemorative silver and gold coins for five and ten pesos respectively for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The obverse side of these coins read, "República Argentina" (Argentine Republic), while the reverse carries the denomination and the text "Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022TM" (FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 TM).
Conclusion: The Banco Central de la Republica Argentina has not used footballer Lionel Messi's image on its banknotes.
