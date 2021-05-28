Animated Video Used to Show Supermoon Blocking Sun in the Arctic

A viral video claims to show appearance of a giant moon blocking the sun for a few seconds and then disappearing, all of this purportedly taking place in the Arctic, between Russia and Canada.

The claim is being shared in the backdrop of ‘Supermoon 2021’ on Wednesday, 26 May, when the moon came close to the earth and appeared as the largest full moon or ‘Supermoon’.

However, The Quint’s WebQoof team found that the viral video is an animated one.