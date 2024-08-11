Video of a Man Hacked to Death in Andhra Pradesh Falsely Linked to Bangladesh

[TRIGGER WARNING: VIOLENT GRAPHIC. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED]
A video showing a man being hacked to death on a busy road is going viral to claim that this incident recently happened in Bangladesh.
It also claims that the victim was belonged to the Hindu community.
(We are refraining from adding the visuals due to its violent nature.)
What's the truth?: This video is from Andhra Pradesh and not Bangladesh.
It shows Sheikh Rasheed, a member of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party's youth wing was brutally attacked on 17 July.
How did we find out the truth?: We found replies on the viral video which stated that this video is form Andhra Pradesh.
Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search on Google using 'Andhra Pradesh man hacked to death on road' and this led us to several reports about the incident.
Reports shared by NDTV, ABP Live, India Today and Free Press Journal all carried the viral video or a screenshot from the video.
The reports stated that Sheikh Rasheed, a member of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party's youth wing was brutally attacked in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district on 17 July.
It also identified the accused as Sheikh Jilani and as per the police, there was personal rivalry involved in the case.
YSRCP's official account of X also posted about this incident with the same information and shared the viral video.
Conclusion: Clearly, a video from Andhra Pradesh is going viral with a false claim that it shows a Hindu man being brutally killed in Bangladesh.
