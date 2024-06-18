Edited Video Shared to Claim Tejashwi Yadav Was Seen in an Inebriated State

A video of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav is being shared to claim that he spoke to the media in an inebriated state. In the viral clip, Yadav could be seen slurring his words.

What did he say?: "Look, I have just landed now and the way the departments have been distributed. although, it is the prime minister, who is given which department. The work should be done in any department. But it was because of Bihar that you became the Prime Minister and when the ministry was given to the people of Bihar, it felt like a rattler toy was handed over from somewhere."