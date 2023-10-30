ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

No, Jashodaben Modi Didn't Join Congress; Aaj Tak Screenshots are Fake!

These screenshots are altered, PM Modi's estranged wife has not joined Congress.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
No, Jashodaben Modi Didn't Join Congress; Aaj Tak Screenshots are Fake!
Three screenshots of the Hindi news channel Aaj Tak are going viral that claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's estranged wife, Jashodaben, has joined the Congress party.

It also claims that she will be contesting the general elections from the Vadodara constituency.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: These screenshots are edited.

  • Jitendra Baghel, former secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC), confirmed to The Quint that this news is false.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search and found no credible reports about Jashodaben joining the Congress party.

  • We also checked Aaj Tak's bulletin and noticed that the viral image does not match with the format shown in the real bulletin.

viral image does not match with the format shown in the real bulletin.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

We reached out to Congress Spokesperson: Jitendra Baghel, former secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC), dismissed these claims.

  • He said that this claim is false and Jashodaben has not joined the Congress party.

Conclusion: PM Modi's estranged wife is not joining Congress, the screenshots are edited.

Topics:  Narendra Modi   Congress   Fact Check 

