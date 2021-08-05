That's an Altered Image of Nita Ambani With RSS' Dattatreya Hosabale
Social media users claimed that Nita Ambani met RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale ahead of UP polls.
A photo of Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson Nita Ambani and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale holding a photo of the Ram Mandir is doing the rounds on Twitter, with the claim that Nita Ambani met Hosabale for "political mileage".
However, we found that the photo was created using different pictures of the two.
CLAIM
The image was shared by several Twitter users, one of whom said, "See the nexus!!! Ambani & Adani fill their coffers at our taxpayers money. Bozos always are capitalists (sic)."
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Upon a reverse image on Google, we found the image of Nita Ambani at an event in an Economic Times report published on 22 December 2016.
We also found the image on the 'The Artists of Nathdwara' website and it mentioned that Nita Ambani had attended an event in Ahmedabad and pledged to support and revive 400-year-old magnificent art form Pichvai.
Nita Ambani's image has been cropped from here and reversed to be used in the image.
Next, we searched for Hosabale's image and came across the image in an opinion piece on a website called 'NewsTrack', which was published on 20 March.
Here, too, we can see the image of Hosabale has been reversed.
Further, we found that the photo of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, which can be seen in the background of the viral image, has been taken from a news article.
Using reverse image and keyword search on Google, we found the image in an article published by Hindustan Times on 20 January 2018.
Clearly, an altered photo has been shared to claim that Reliance Industries founder and chairperson met the RSS general secretary ahead of the elections in Uttar Pradesh.
