That's an Altered Image of Nita Ambani With RSS' Dattatreya Hosabale

Upon a reverse image on Google, we found the image of Nita Ambani at an event in an Economic Times report published on 22 December 2016.

We also found the image on the 'The Artists of Nathdwara' website and it mentioned that Nita Ambani had attended an event in Ahmedabad and pledged to support and revive 400-year-old magnificent art form Pichvai.

Nita Ambani's image has been cropped from here and reversed to be used in the image.